September 28, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group - Co entered into agreement with individuals affiliated with funds managed by Engaged Capital‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Hain Celestial Group - co entered into an agreement on Sept. 27 with certain individuals affiliated with, investment funds managed by Engaged Capital, LL‍​

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - pursuant to agreement, size of existing Board of Directors of Co has been temporarily increased to 14 directors

* Hain Celestial Group-agreement further provides that, at Co's 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, expected that size of Board will be reduced to 11 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fuxFjo] Further company coverage:

