Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK‘S HAIKOU BRANCH

* SAYS THE BANK OFFERS FINANCING LIMIT OF ABOUT 5.0 BILLION YUAN ($792.85 million) TO THE COMPANY AND AFFILIATES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2F8Art3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3064 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)