July 13, 2017 / 9:08 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hainan HNA Infrastructure in deal to invest in Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to buy 60 percent stake in Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos S.A. for 127.0 million yuan ($18.73 million)

* Says it's in deal to sell 9 percent stake in Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos S.A. for 19.0 million yuan to Singapore's Excelente B.N.

* Says it, Excelente plan to boost capital at Rio De Janeiro Aeroportos by a combined 4.2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ubHnjQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

