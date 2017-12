Dec 14(Reuters) - Hainan Pearl River Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it signed an agreement to invest 13.5 million yuan to set up a JV, which will be mainly engaged in land consolidation, land restoration and agricultural industrialization, with partners

* Says it will hold a 45 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9J7bYB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)