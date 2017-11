Nov 24(Reuters) - Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire remaining 30 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based supply chain unit

* Says it plans to sell 10 percent stake in Hainan-based commodity trading center firm for no less than 13 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oZ89uG

