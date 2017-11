Nov 21 (Reuters) - Haitong International Securities Group Ltd

* ‍Adjusts conversion prices of certain convertible bonds​

* Adjusts conversion price of 2016 CBS, from HK$6.68 per share to HK$6.53 per share​

* Adjusts conversion price of 2013 CBS from HK$2.82 to HK$2.76 per share & 2014 CBS from HK$4.71 to HK$4.61 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: