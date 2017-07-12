FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Halcón Resources announces launch of consent solicitation with respect to its 6.75 pct senior notes due 2025
July 12, 2017 / 8:36 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Halcón Resources announces launch of consent solicitation with respect to its 6.75 pct senior notes due 2025

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp

* Halcón Resources announces launch of consent solicitation with respect to its 6.75% senior notes due 2025

* Halcon Resources Corp says has agreed to make a cash payment of $20.00 per $1,000 principal amount of notes to each holder

* Halcon Resources Corp - Proposed amendments are in connection with potential sale of oil and gas properties owned by co, units in state of North Dakota

* Halcon Resources Corp - Consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on July 24, 2017

* Halcon Resources - Holders who beneficially own about 56% of principal amount of all outstanding notes entered into a support agreement dated July 10

* Halcon Resources Corp - Pursuant to support agreement holders have severally agreed to tender valid consents in consent solicitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

