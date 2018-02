BRIEF-Half of hedge fund investors surveyed see stocks at or past peak - Preqin

Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* HALF OF 200 HEDGE FUND INVESTORS SURVEYED THINK EQUITY MARKETS ARE EITHER AT THEIR PEAK OR ARE IN RECESSION PHASE - PREQIN

* FORTY-SIX PCT OF INVESTORS PLAN TO MAINTAIN THEIR ALLOCATIONS IN 2018, WHILE 27 PCT PLAN TO INCREASE THEM

* THIRTY-SEVEN PCT OF INVESTORS PLAN TO POSITION THEIR PORTFOLIOS MORE DEFENSIVELY IN 2018, COMPARED TO 10 PCT THAT PLAN TO POSITION THEM MORE AGGRESSIVELY

* DIVERSIFYING STRATEGIES IN DEMAND: 23 PCT OF INVESTORS PLAN TO INCREASE THEIR ALLOCATIONS TO SYSTEMATIC CTAS IN 2018.

* ONLY 14 PCT OF INVESTORS SAY THEY PLAN TO INCREASE EXPOSURE TO EQUITY HEDGE FUND STRATEGIES DURING 2018 - PREQIN