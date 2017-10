Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd

* FY net profit after tax was NZ$17.27 million, an increase of 26.24%

* Group sales for 12 months to 1 August 2017 were $239.00 million, an increase of 6.93%

* Declared a final dividend of 17 cents per share

