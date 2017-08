Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* FY net profit after tax expected to be within range of NZ$17.0 million to NZ$17.5 million, up 25 pct

* "Group's balance sheet remains strong and future cash flow is projected to be positive"

* Sales for 12 months ended 1 Aug were NZ$239.02 million, up 7 pct