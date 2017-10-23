BRIEF-Halliburton qtrly ‍posts Q3 income from continuing operations of $0.42 per diluted share​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co

* Halliburton Co qtrly ‍income from continuing operations of $0.42 per diluted share​

* Halliburton Co - ‍Drilling and evaluation revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $1.9 billion, an increase of $82 million, or 4%, from Q2 of 2017​

* Halliburton Co - Qtrly ‍total company revenue was $5.4 billion, representing a 10% increase compared to Q2 of this year​

* Halliburton Co - “‍Outside North America, our conservative outlook for last several quarters is proving accurate​”

* Halliburton Co - ‍Completion and production revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $3.5 billion, an increase of $405 million, or 13%, from Q2 of 2017​

* Halliburton Co - ‍International revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $2.3 billion, a 4% increase sequentially​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Halliburton Co - ‍“Our international business proved resilient in a challenging environment​” in the quarter

* Halliburton - ‍Qtrly operating income was driven by strengthening conditions in North America & improvement in drilling & evaluation product lines​