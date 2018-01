BRIEF-Halma Sees positive impact to adj profit from U.S Tax Reform

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Halma Plc:

* EXPECTS US TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT TO POSITIVELY IMPACT FUTURE US AFTER TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS

* ‍FOR YEAR TO MARCH 31, CURRENTLY SEES TAX CHANGES TO HAVE A SMALL POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ON ADJUSTED PROFITS​

* ‍FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2019, ANTICIPATE TAX CHANGES WILL REDUCE GROUP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ON ADJUSTED PROFITS TO APPROXIMATELY 20%​

* ‍EXPECT TAX CHANGES TO RESULT IN ONE-OFF NON-CASH TAX CREDIT FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH RELATING TO REVALUATION OF US DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, LIABILITIES​

* NON CASH TAX ‍CREDIT FOR YEAR TO MARCH 31 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £15M BASED ON OUR NET US DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES AT 1 APRIL 2017​