Oct 31 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

* Halozyme - ‍Janssen Biotech initiated first phase 3 clinical trial evaluating subcutaneous delivery of Darzalex with co’s enhanze technology​

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - will receive a $15 million milestone payment from Janssen following dosing of third patient in a phase 3 trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)