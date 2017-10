Sept 14 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Halozyme licenses new enhanze target for $30 million upfront payment, future milestones and royalties

* Halozyme therapeutics-co will receive initial $30 million with potential to earn additional payments of up to $160 million, subject to certain milestones​

* Halozyme therapeutics-licensed its enhanze drug-delivery technology to roche for exclusive development of an undisclosed therapeutic target