BRIEF-Halozyme reports Q2 loss per share $0.23

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc-

* Halozyme reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $33.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $130 million

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 operating cash burn of $75 million to $85 million

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 year-end cash balance of $245 million to $260 million

* FY2017 revenue view $132.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S