BRIEF-Halyard Health to sell S&IP business to Owens & Minor

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc
* Halyard Health, Inc. announces sale of S&IP business to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $710 million
* Halyard Health - Co’s remaining business expected to undergo phased restructuring to address dis-synergies, costs associated with divestiture
* Halyard Health Inc - company expects dis-synergies to be eliminated through a multi-year transformation
* Halyard Health Inc - initiated a rebranding process and development of a new information technology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: