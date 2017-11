Nov 9 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* ‍FORECAST FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR CONFIRMED​

* 9-MONTH OPERATING RESULT EUR23.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR20.6 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES FOR 9 MONTH ROSE BY 20.5% TO A TOTAL OF EUR54.6 MILLION​

* ‍FFO CLIMBED BY 27.6% IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS TO EUR33.9 MILLION​

* ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD EUR15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO​