Nov 14 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HAMBORNER REIT AG: RESIGNATION FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF HAMBORNER REIT AG, ECKART JOHN VON FREYEND, TO RESIGN​

* ‍ECKART JOHN VON FREYEND WILL RESIGN AS OF END OF AGM ON 26 APRIL 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)