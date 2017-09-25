FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding updates on co's spin-off
September 25, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 23 days

BRIEF-Hamilton Beach Brands Holding updates on co's spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Immediately after spin-off, holders of Nacco common stock will hold all of the outstanding shares of Hamilton’s Class A common and Class B common

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Nacco expects to distribute about 6.8 million shares of Hamilton’s Class A common stock

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Nacco also expects to distribute about 6.8 million shares of Hamilton's Class B common to Nacco stockholders in the spin-off Source text: (bit.ly/2xrsjjw) Further company coverage:

