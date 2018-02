Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hamilton Thorne Ltd:

* HAMILTON THORNE ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* HAMILTON THORNE LTD - Q4 SALES INCREASED 95% TO OVER $7.1 MILLION

* HAMILTON THORNE LTD - LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, EXPECT TO SEE ACCELERATING GROWTH IN WORLDWIDE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: