BRIEF-Hanatour Japan announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 15
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2017 / 1:53 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hanatour Japan announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hanatour Japan Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 15, 2017, under the symbol “6561”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 2,550,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 1,000,000 shares and privately held 1,550,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,580 yen per share with total offering amount will be 6.58 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and SBI Securities Co Ltd included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yYXjXh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
