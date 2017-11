Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (IPO-HNJA.O)

* Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc sees IPO of up to 1.9 million shares of common stock to be priced between $6.00 and $8.00 per share - SEC filing‍​

* Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc says applied to list common stock on Nasdaq capital market under the symbol “HJLI”‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2hJTKfG) Further company coverage: