Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hancock Holding Co:

* HANCOCK WHITNEY ACQUIRING CAPITAL ONE’S TRUST & ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

* HANCOCK HOLDING CO - FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* HANCOCK HOLDING CO - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS

* HANCOCK HOLDING CO - CO'S UNIT WHITNEY BANK TO ACQUIRE BUSINESS FROM CAPITAL ONE, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, A UNIT OF CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION