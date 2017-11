Nov 8 (Reuters) - HANDICARE GROUP AB

* JULY-SEPT. ‍REVENUE ROSE 17.9% TO MEUR 69.2 (58.7)​

* ‍JULY-SEPT. ADJUSTED EBIT ROSE TO MEUR 5.2 (3.5)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)