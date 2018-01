Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hang Lung Group Ltd:

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 43% TO HK$5,314 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK61 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2017​

* FY REVENUE HK$11,774 MILLION, DOWN 14 PERCENT

* SAYS "‍OUR FOCUS FOR 2018 IS TO DRIVE RETAIL SALES AND RENTAL GROWTH IN HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI"​