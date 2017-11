Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited

* Says it launches three indexes specifically designed for southbound trading link of the stock connect scheme

* Says the indexes are Hang Seng SCHK HK Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index and Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index

Source text in English: bit.ly/2jcbtfz (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)