Oct 11(Reuters) - Hangzhou CNCR-IT Co Ltd

* Says its IT unit will invest 3.4 million yuan in a Nanjing-based intelligent technology firm and will acquire 8 percent stake in the intelligent technology firm for 2.2 million yuan at the same time

* Says the unit will hold a 20 percent stake in the intelligent technology firm after the investment and the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/okjSM4

