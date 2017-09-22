FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hangzhou Hikvision to invest in industrial park projects with total investment of 10.4 bln yuan
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 22, 2017 / 1:00 PM / in 25 days

BRIEF-Hangzhou Hikvision to invest in industrial park projects with total investment of 10.4 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest in six technology industrial park projects with total investment at 10.4 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in XiAn, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Chongqing

* Says it plans to boost Hangzhou unit’s capital by 450 million yuan to 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fll0D6; bit.ly/2wbkAlN; bit.ly/2fn0lym; bit.ly/2fFp9P2; bit.ly/2xjJxiW; bit.ly/2wbV6Vs; bit.ly/2fllGZa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5888 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.