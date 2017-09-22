BRIEF-Hangzhou Hikvision to invest in industrial park projects with total investment of 10.4 bln yuan

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest in six technology industrial park projects with total investment at 10.4 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in XiAn, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Chongqing

* Says it plans to boost Hangzhou unit’s capital by 450 million yuan to 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fll0D6; bit.ly/2wbkAlN; bit.ly/2fn0lym; bit.ly/2fFp9P2; bit.ly/2xjJxiW; bit.ly/2wbV6Vs; bit.ly/2fllGZa

