BRIEF-Hankyu REIT says new unit prices

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hankyu REIT Inc

* Says it will issue new units, via public offering, with the issue price of 128,115 yen per share (5 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 123,844 yen per share (4.83 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7 and payment date on Feb. 13

* Says it will issue new units, via private placement, with the paid-in price of 123,844 yen per share (up to 247.7 million yen in total)

* Subscription date on March 12 and payment date on March 13

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yDrpPx

