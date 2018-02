Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc:

* HANNON ARMSTRONG ANNOUNCES 78% ANNUAL GAAP EPS GROWTH TO $0.57 PER SHARE; 6% ANNUAL CORE EPS GROWTH TO $1.27 PER SHARE AND DECLARES Q1 2018 DIVIDEND OF $0.33 PER SHARE

* HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL INC QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06; QUARTERLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: