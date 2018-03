BRIEF-HanseYachts H1 EBITDA Down At Minus 1.0 Mln Euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - HanseYachts AG:

* SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TURNOVER IN H1 2017/2018 AND MAINTAINS A POSITIVE OUTLOOK

* H1 REVENUES GREW BY 14% TO 51.2 MILLION EUROS (H1 2016/2017: 44.7 MILLION EUROS)

* AT MINUS 1.04 MILLION EUROS, H1 EBITDA WAS LOWER THAN IN FIRST HALF OF PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO GROW

* EXPECTING HIGHEST REVENUE IN COMPANY'S HISTORY AS WELL AS FURTHER GROWTH OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2017/2018