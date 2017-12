Nov 30 (Reuters) - HANSEYACHTS AG:

* ‍AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 ORDER BACKLOG ROSE BY 59%, IN COMPARISON TO JUNE 30, 2017​

* ‍IN Q1 OF CURRENT FY 2017/2018, RECORD SALES OF Q1 OF PREVIOUS YEAR HAVE AGAIN INCREASED BY 8%.​