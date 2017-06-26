FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hansteen makes invitation to holders to offer to sell and/or convert outstanding 100 mln euros convertible bonds
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 4:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hansteen makes invitation to holders to offer to sell and/or convert outstanding 100 mln euros convertible bonds

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* Invitation to holders to offer to sell and/or convert outstanding 100 mln euros Hansteen 4% guaranteed convertible bonds due 2018​

* W‍ith invitations, offeror seeks to adjust its financing structure following completion of sale of German and Dutch portfolios​

* ‍Cash amount payable per 100,000 euros principal amount of bonds offered and accepted for sale is 140,039.50​ euros

* ‍Cum of a purchase price of 138,150.00 euros plus an accrued interest payment of 1,889.50 euros per 100,000 euros principal amount of bonds​

* ‍Invitations are expected to be open until 3.00 p.m. (london time) on 29 June 2017​

* Final aggregate principal amount of bonds accepted for purchase and/or converted will be made as soon as reasonably practicable​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

