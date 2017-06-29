FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hansteen updates on convertible bonds due 2018
June 29, 2017 / 4:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hansteen updates on convertible bonds due 2018

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* Further regarding convertible bonds due 2018

* Following expiration convertible bond invitations, received 15.9 mln euros in aggregate principal amount of bonds validly offered for sale

* Also ‍received 84.1 mln euros in aggregate principal amount of bonds validly offered for conversion pursuant to invitations​

* ‍Of aggregate principal amount of 100 mln euros of bonds currently outstanding, 100 pct were accepted by offeror for sale​

* ‍Cash amount payable per 100,000 euros principal amount of bonds offered and accepted for sale is 140,039.50 euros​

* ‍Jefferies International Limited is acting as sole dealer manager in relation to invitations​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

