BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund Says Perceptron Entered Into Amendment To Standstill Agreement With Harbert

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Harbert Discovery Fund:

* HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND SAYS ON DEC 18, PERCEPTRON INC ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH HARBERT TO AMEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT

* HARBERT DISCOVERY -AMENDMENT PROVIDES, ON APPOINTMENT OF NEW PRESIDENT,CEO, BY JUNE 30, 2018,NEW PRESIDENT, CEO TO BE APPOINTED TO PERCEPTRON‘S BOARD

* HARBERT DISCOVERY - NEW PRESIDENT, CEO TO BE APPOINTED TO PERCEPTRON'S BOARD TO FILL VACANCY LEFT BY RESIGNATION OF EITHER ROBERT OSWALD/TERRYLL SMITH