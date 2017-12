Dec 20(Reuters) - Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in a Shanghai-based information technology firm (target firm), at the tentative price of about 1.6 billion yuan

* Says target firm is mainly engaged in market service of bank card receipt business

* Says final acquisition price will be decided later

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eHu9i4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)