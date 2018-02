Feb 14 (Reuters) - Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY GNC HOLDINGS’ CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES WORTH $299.95 MILLION

* SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN FOR UNIT HPGC RENMINTONGTAI PHARMA TO BID GNC'S CHINA BUSINESS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o5BLT2; bit.ly/2swx9uE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)