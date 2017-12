Dec 13 (Reuters) - Harboes Bryggeri A/S:

* H1 NET SALES DKK 696.4 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 744.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA DKK 60.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 82.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES NOW FY 2017/2018 EBITDA IN RANGE OF DKK 110-120 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY DKK 140-150 MILLION)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)