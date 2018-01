Jan 26 (Reuters) - Harborone Bancorp Inc:

* HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* NET INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME WAS $19.4 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP 17.4%, FROM QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016​