FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hardwoods reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hardwoods reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc-

* Hardwoods announces strong second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.0725 per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45

* Q2 sales rose 75.3 percent to c$275.3 million

* Hardwoods Distribution Inc - ‍consistent with first half of year, we anticipate mid-single digit organic growth in remainder of 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.41, revenue view c$269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.