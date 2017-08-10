BRIEF-Hardwoods reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc-

* Hardwoods announces strong second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.0725 per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45

* Q2 sales rose 75.3 percent to c$275.3 million

* Hardwoods Distribution Inc - ‍consistent with first half of year, we anticipate mid-single digit organic growth in remainder of 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.41, revenue view c$269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S