Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc -

* Hardwoods announces third quarter 2017 results

* ‍Q3 revenue, including contribution from acquired businesses, increased 9.3% year-over-year to $257.3 million​

* Qtrly ‍diluted profit per share $0.34​

* All figures in C$