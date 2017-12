Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up a joint venture in Morocco, with Societe d’Investissement Energetique and JET Contractors

* JV will be mainly engaged in manufacturing and sale of solar products

* JV will be capitalized at 300,000 MAD, and the unit will own a 40 percent stake in it

