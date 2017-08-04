FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown cancels FY special dividend after FCA capital review
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Hargreaves Lansdown cancels FY special dividend after FCA capital review

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* On August 3, FCA notified group that it intends to reassess its regulatory capital requirements

* Revised assessment would mean group's regulatory capital surplus during 2018 is insufficient to meet our risk appetite levels if we paid a special dividend for year ended 30 June 2017

* Board has concluded it needs to retain an additional 50 mln stg of capital and hence group will not pay a special dividend for financial year ended 30 June 2017

* For financial year ended 30 June 2017, Hargreaves Lansdown expects to announce: . Assets under administration up 28 pct to 79.2 billion stg

* Net new business of 6.9 billion stg, up 15 pct in year

* Unaudited profit before tax increase of 21 pct to a range of 265 million stg to 266 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.