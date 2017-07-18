BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says lowering full-year shipment and margin guidance​

July 18 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* Harley-Davidson announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $1.77 billion versus $1.86 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Harley-Davidson worldwide retail motorcycle sales were down 6.7 percent in Q2 compared to same period in 2016

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍expects to ship 241,000 to 246,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2017​

* Harley-Davidson - ‍revising FY guidance for motorcycle shipments and now expects to ship 241,000 to 246,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2017​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍now expects full-year 2017 operating margin to be down approximately 1 percentage point compared to 2016​

* Says company continues to expect 2017 capital expenditures to be $200 million to $220 million.

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍in Q3, company expects to ship 39,000 to 44,000 motorcycles, which is down approximately 10 percent to 20 percent from 2016​

* Harley-DAVIDSON INC - ‍given "U.S. Industry challenges" in Q2, lowering full-year shipment and margin guidance​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍worldwide retail motorcycle sales were down 6.7 percent in Q2 compared to same period in 2016​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍qtrly Harley-Davidson retail motorcycle sales in U.S. Were down 9.3 percent compared to year-ago quarter​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - qtrly ‍Harley-Davidson's international retail sales decreased 2.3 percent compared to q2 in 2016​

* Q2 revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: