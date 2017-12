Dec 21 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc:

* HARMONIC INC - ON DEC 18, CO,UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK TO AMEND AGREEEMNT DATED SEPT 27, 2017

* HARMONIC INC SAYS RESTATED LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT UP TO $15.0 MILLION AT ANY TIME OUTSTANDING - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2CSyjAX) Further company coverage: