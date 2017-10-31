FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harris Corp says Q1 EPS $1.38 from continuing operations
October 31, 2017 / 11:32 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Harris Corp says Q1 EPS $1.38 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Harris Corp-

* Harris Corporation reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results with robust orders across all segments

* Q1 earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.85 to $6.05 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 2 to 4 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion

* ‍reiterated guidance for fiscal 2018​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $6.01, revenue view $6.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

