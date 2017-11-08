FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harsco posts Q3 EPS $0.16 from continuing operations
November 8, 2017 / 4:00 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Harsco posts Q3 EPS $0.16 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:

* Harsco corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $385 million versus I/B/E/S view $395.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.69 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.69 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

