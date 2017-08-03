FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harsco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Harsco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:

* Harsco Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Says had previously forcast FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $395 million versus i/b/e/s view $386.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.69

* Harsco corp - ‍full-year gaap and adjusted operating income guidance increased to between $125 million and $140 million​

* Harsco corp - ‍2017 free cash flow expected to be between $80 million and $95 million as compared with prior range of $70 million to $85 million​

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

