BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice

June 16 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice

* Harte Hanks-‍confirmed it got notice from sidus investment partners of its intention to nominate 2 candidates to stand for election to company's board

* Harte Hanks -board will review nomination notice and present its recommended nominees for two director positions up for election at 2017 annual meeting

* Harte Hanks Inc says ‍no stockholder action required at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: