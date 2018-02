Feb 2 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* HARTE HANKS REDUCES EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

* HARTE HANKS INC - ‍BASE SALARY FOR KAREN PUCKETT, CEO, WILL BE REDUCED BY 35% FOR 2018​

* HARTE HANKS INC - ‍KAREN PUCKETT WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN PAYMENT FOR 2018​

* HARTE HANKS INC - ‍CHANGES ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO'S TARGET 2018 CASH EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION BY OVER A THIRD COMPARED TO 2017​